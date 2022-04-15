Alien meteorite visited our solar system and smashed into Earth

NEOS 2014-01-08, by its scientific name, looks like a pancake or a cigar depending on the angle of its observer, but it is not a terrestrial object. Also, it does not come from our solar system either. Scientists have just authenticated it as being the first interstellar meteorite, known to date, having struck our planet. As CNN and Le Parisien relay this Thursday, April 14, this pebble full of cavities crashed near the northeast coast of Papua New Guinea on January 8, 2014. After the impact, it was listed by the American Center for the Study of Near-Earth Objects (CNEOS), which had not deepened the research on its origin.

In a report written in 2019, the duo identified CNEOS 2014-01-08 as the first space rock outside our solar system. The student-researcher and his teacher were investigating at that time 1I/ʻOumuamua, an interstellar body which fell in Hawaii in 2017 and which was then wrongly designated as the first of its kind. CNEOS 2014-01-08’s travel speed of 60 km/s intrigued Amir Siraj and Abraham Loeb, who mapped its trajectory. They found that the meteorite had not been orbiting the Sun like all the others, so it did not come from our solar system. “It probably came from another star, was ejected from the system of this one before heading towards ours and colliding with Earth.”

Three years later, on April 7, 2022, the US Space Command, in charge of space operations for the US military, officially certified this discovery. “I thought the true nature of this meteor would never be known. Receiving the mail from the Ministry of Defense was an incredible moment, ”commented Amir Siraj to the CNN channel . Cited as one of the rising stars of science by Forbes in its 30 Under 30 list, the young man now dreams of recovering pieces of CNEOS 2014-01-08 to analyze them. He would thus have in his hands the “Grail of interstellar objects”.