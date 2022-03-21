China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 people on board crashes

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 people on board crashed on Monday March 21 in southwestern China , state television reported, without providing an immediate report. The Boeing 737 crashed near the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region and “ignited a mountain fire”, CCTV said, adding that rescue teams were sent to the scene.

According to local media, China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 took off shortly after 1 p.m. local time (6 a.m. French time) from the Kunming metropolis. His destination was Canton, some 1,300 km away. The aircraft “lost contact over the city of Wuzhou,” said the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC). “It is confirmed that this flight crashed,” she added in a brief statement, adding that she had dispatched “a task force” to the scene.

The plane was carrying 123 passengers and 9 crew members, according to the CAAC. No comment was immediately available from China Eastern contacted by Agence France-Presse .

A fall of 26,000 feet in three minutes

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “shocked” after the crash, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In an unusual hot reaction, the strong man from Beijing called for “determining the causes of the accident as soon as possible”, indicated the chain. According to the specialized site FlightRadar24, the aircraft lost nearly 26,000 feet (7,925 m) in the space of 3 minutes before disappearing from radar screens after 2:22 p.m. local time (7:22 a.m. French time).

Plane accidents are relatively rare in China, a country where air traffic has grown considerably in recent decades and safety measures are generally strict. The last major accident in the country dates back to August 2010. A flight from the Chinese company Henan Airlines then crashed in the northeast of the country and killed around 40 people.

The heaviest toll for a commercial flight dates back to 1994. A China Northwest Airlines Tupolev 154 crashed shortly after takeoff from Xi’an, in the north of the country, killing all 160 people on board. Many Chinese passengers also perished in March 2014 during the enigmatic disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, bound for Beijing.

Another blow for Boeing in China

Monday’s air disaster is another blow for Boeing in China. In March 2019, the country was the very first in the world to order its companies to suspend flights of 737 MAX aircraft for security reasons.

The announcement followed two accidents in a few months abroad which had killed 346 people. Nearly three years after these setbacks, the Chinese regulator finally lifted its flight ban for the Boeing 737 MAX last December. It is not yet known whether these aircraft have resumed commercial flights in China.

This decision was eagerly awaited by Boeing, of which China is an important market. The regulator notably conditioned the return of the 737 MAX in Chinese skies to technical modifications to the planes, in order to guarantee flight safety. China was the last major country to lift the ban on the aircraft.