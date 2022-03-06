Elden Ring Velociraptor Dog is capable of giving you nightmares

Elden Ring is game full of vile artistic direction. And for those who like dogs, this game isn’t something that they will like. FromSoftware’s video game, available since February 25 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC, is populated by creatures all more frightening than each other. The Japanese studio has a team of artists who know how to do it when it comes to creating nightmarish creatures (we fear for their mental health).

This dog-velociraptor is proof of that. Admire its bizarre and emaciated carcass: we’re talking about a bipedal animal that seems to walk around but can rush at you if you approach it a little too closely. There’s no doubt that, given his appearance, you won’t really want to cross swords with him… To make matters worse, he’s not a boss, but a fairly common enemy. And don’t be fooled by its collar: it has not been domesticated.

The velociraptor dog is not the only creature capable of causing you a few cold sweats. In reality, the universe imagined for Elden Ring is full of them. Birds whose legs have been replaced by blades, skeletons do you want some, big golems, turtles strewn with a mausoleum , dragons with multiple powers, insects that cannot be crushed, bear that you don’t want to cuddle (reminder: hugs are prohibited in Elden Ring), giant rats which we don’t want to know the number of diseases they can transmit, human-sized bats, zombie dogs… You can’t imagine how varied the bestiary is.

Don’t believe that Elden Ring is the only game from FromSoftware to cultivate this notion of vile artistic direction, bordering on the grotesque. The Japanese studio has pushed in this direction in its previous productions. We think for example of Bloodborne , certainly his darkest video game – with Gothic inspirations. We will never forget these scavenger crows so grounded that we are only alerted to their presence when they jump on us. On this Wiki page , you’ll get a nice glimpse into the imagination of FromSoftware — faint hearted folks refrain.

In short, wandering around the environments of Elden Ring is never easy and you sometimes have to have your stomach well prepared when you come across certain filth regurgitated by the Underworld. We always have this impression of navigating in an open hell, rather than a welcoming paradise. This is also the strength of Elden Ring : never giving the impression that there will be respite.