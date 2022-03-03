How the cinema depicted the Russian takeover of Ukraine

Is it really a coincidence that Soviet cinema has a film set in Odessa as its founding work? Ukraine is not only the birthplace of several great names in Soviet cinema (notably the pioneer Dziga Vertov and the director of War and Peace Sergei Bondarchuk), and today the homeland of a filmmaker much appreciated by the great international festivals: Sergei Loznitsa (My Joy, 2010). It is also a country that the USSR and then Russia have constantly claimed in fiction. Overview in three works.

Battleship Potemkin – 1925

This is one of the most famous films in the history of cinema, and not only Soviet. An undisputed masterpiece, received as an absolute shock by personalities as diverse as Luis Buñuel and David O. Selznick, Sergei Eisenstein’s film is set in Odessa, Ukraine. It is filmed there entirely in natural settings and on board a real warship. The film responds to an order from the Soviet authorities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the events and recounts a famous episode of the Russian Revolution of 1905: the mutiny against the imperial power which occurred on board the battleship Potemkin, the revolutionary contagion which then spread to the whole city of Odessa and the fierce repression that follows. This repression gives rise, in the film (and not in reality, it is an invention of the filmmaker), to a cult sequence and a thousand times imitated (notably in Les Incorruptibles by Brian De Palma): that of the massacre of civilians on the steps of the Primorsky, the monumental staircase of Odessa. By placing a baby in a stroller at the heart of the action (and at the top of the stairs), Eisenstein keeps the viewer spellbound and delivers the quintessence of the art of editing… He also sends a clear political message: thus placing at the center of the story, Odessa appears as the capital of Bolshevism. No question for Ukraine to hope to leave the bosom of the USSR.

Tarass Boulba – 1962

On April 1, 2009, when a new adaptation of his most famous novel Tarass Boulba was released on Russian screens, Nicolas Gogol was celebrated by Vladimir Putin as “an immense Russian writer”. On the same day, the then Ukrainian President, Viktor Yushchenko, paid tribute to the same author: “He belongs to Ukraine, without a doubt. Gogol wrote in Russian, but thought and felt in Ukrainian. Like Gogol, Tarass Boulba, a Ukrainian Cossack who, at the stake, swore eternal loyalty to the Tsar, can be seen as a hero of Ukrainian independence or as a figure of the country’s unity with Russia.

In 1962, American filmmaker Jack Lee Thompson worked from a script signed by two screenwriters, one of whom, Waldo Salt, was blacklisted for his communist sympathies. Shot mainly in Argentina, the film, starring Yul Brynner and Tony Curtis, is above all an action film, a formidable war epic which will also be a huge public success. On the political level, he tends to remain cautiously at the center of the debate, peppering the film with allusions to the tsar while exalting Ukraine as a land of freedom. It therefore appears that even from Hollywood, the Russian vice is not so easy to loosen… Suffice to say that even if the action takes place in the 16th century, the stakes seem very contemporary.

Chernobyl – 2019

Without saying it (question of rights), Craig Mazin’s remarkable HBO miniseries is inspired by La Supplication (Jean-Claude Lattès, 1999), the book by Nobel Prize winner Svetlana Alexievitch on the Chernobyl tragedy. It is therefore an extremely documented account, rich in poignant and unexpected details, of a nuclear accident of unprecedented gravity, with consequences amplified by a state lie. For obvious reasons, filming isn’t taking place at the action location in Prypiat, Ukraine – but in Lithuania and around Kyiv, Ukraine for a few locations. Even if the dialogue is spoken in English by British actors (Jared Harris, Emily Watson) or Swedish (Stellan Skarsgard), Chernobyl manages to capture something authentically Ukrainian: not only daily life around the power station, meticulously reconstructed, but also a form of simple courage in the face of the steamroller of power. Without directly addressing the question of Ukraine’s independence, the series sends an unambiguous message.