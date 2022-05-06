Ways to get kids to eat their green vegetables

Scientists have worked out a scientific method to make kids eat their green vegetables. According to the research presented at this year’s European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Maastricht, the Netherlands (4-7 May), giving rewards to kids to eat their greens is a practical way to make them eat and eventually love vegetables.

Healthy eating habits can lower the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer. But, as many parents know, young children often don’t like eating their greens.

598 children (1-4 years old) at day care centres in Limburg, the Netherlands, took part in “The Vegetable Box” programme. Researchers randomly assigned them to one of three groups: Exposure/Reward, Exposure/No reward or Control (No exposure/No reward).

Those in the first two groups were given the chance to try a range of vegetables every day they attended their day care centre for three months. Those in the “Reward” group were given fun, non-food rewards, such as a sticker or toy crown, when they tried some vegetables.

Knowledge of vegetables and willingness to taste them was measured at the start and end of the study. Knowledge was measured by showing them 14 different vegetables and asking them how many they could name. The 14 are tomato, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bell pepper, onion, broccoli, peas, cauliflower, mushrooms, green beans, chicory, pumpkin, and asparagus.

Consumption was measured by giving them the chance to taste bite-size pieces of six vegetables (tomato, cucumber, carrot, bell pepper, radish and cauliflower) and counting how many they were willing to taste.

At the pre-test in the control group children could identify around 8 vegetables and post-test this increased to around 10. For the Exposure/No reward and the Exposure/Reward groups, at the pre-test children could identify around 9 vegetables and after around 11.

For willingness to try vegetables, the maximum score was 12 (children offered 2 bite sized chunks of 6 different vegetables). At the pre-test they were willing to try around 5-6 vegetables in all the groups. This decreased in the control group, was unchanged in the Exposure/No reward group and increased towards 7 in the Exposure/Reward group.